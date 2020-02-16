Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Reduces Position in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lessened its position in shares of MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) by 7.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,655 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,664 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in MKS Instruments were worth $2,272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in MKS Instruments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 1,072.7% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 645 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 144.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 734 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of MKS Instruments in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of MKS Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

MKS Instruments stock opened at $118.01 on Friday. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.47 and a 1-year high of $122.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $111.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.60.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $500.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $474.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.54 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%.

In related news, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 400 shares of MKS Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.92, for a total value of $42,768.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,818 shares in the company, valued at $1,691,260.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MKSI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on MKS Instruments from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $134.00 target price on shares of MKS Instruments in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. Cowen lifted their target price on MKS Instruments from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on MKS Instruments from $117.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded MKS Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.44.

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. It operates through two segments, Vacuum and Analysis, and Light and Motion. The Vacuum and Analysis segment offers analytical and control solutions, including gas analyzers, automation control products, I/O modules, automation software, and precision machined components and electromechanical assemblies; direct and indirect pressure measurement and integrated process solutions; and materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems to provide customers with control capabilities that are optimized for a given application.

