Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Reduces Position in Verisign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund trimmed its holdings in shares of Verisign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 66.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,726 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 25,086 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Verisign were worth $2,452,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Verisign by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 208,469 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $40,168,000 after buying an additional 5,905 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Capital LLC boosted its stake in Verisign by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. Cedar Capital LLC now owns 6,342 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Verisign by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 21,490 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,317,000 after acquiring an additional 2,043 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Verisign by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 127,669 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $26,573,000 after acquiring an additional 13,743 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Verisign in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $989,000. 91.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VRSN stock opened at $209.57 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $207.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $197.07. Verisign, Inc. has a 52 week low of $173.84 and a 52 week high of $221.78. The company has a market cap of $24.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.69 and a beta of 0.98.

Verisign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The information services provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.02). Verisign had a net margin of 49.71% and a negative return on equity of 41.23%. The company had revenue of $319.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Verisign, Inc. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on VRSN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Verisign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $201.00 target price for the company in a research note on Sunday, November 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded Verisign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $212.00.

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure in the United States and internationally. The company offers registry services that operate the authoritative directory of and/or the back-end systems for .com, .net, .cc, .tv, .gov, .jobs, .edu, .name, and other domain names.

