Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Reduces Stock Position in Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund cut its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,151 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,143 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $2,149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WY. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Weyerhaeuser during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Weyerhaeuser during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new stake in Weyerhaeuser during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Clean Yield Group increased its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 85.6% during the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 1,485 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Weyerhaeuser during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 76.32% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Russell S. Hagen sold 20,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.27, for a total value of $588,016.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on WY shares. Argus lifted their price objective on Weyerhaeuser to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Bank of America downgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Scotiabank set a $28.50 price target on Weyerhaeuser and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.64.

Shares of NYSE WY opened at $30.66 on Friday. Weyerhaeuser Co has a twelve month low of $22.35 and a twelve month high of $31.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $22.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -278.73 and a beta of 1.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.28.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.03). Weyerhaeuser had a negative net margin of 1.16% and a positive return on equity of 3.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. Weyerhaeuser’s revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Weyerhaeuser Co will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.44%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 348.72%.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control 12.2 million acres of timberlands in the U.S., and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

