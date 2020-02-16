Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 1,069 Shares of Casey’s General Stores Inc (NASDAQ:CASY)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reduced its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores Inc (NASDAQ:CASY) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,923 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,069 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $2,214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 976 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in Casey’s General Stores in the 3rd quarter worth $5,608,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 113.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 41,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,668,000 after purchasing an additional 22,029 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,415,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 31,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,957,000 after acquiring an additional 731 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Casey's General Stores alerts:

CASY stock opened at $173.82 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $164.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $165.90. Casey’s General Stores Inc has a fifty-two week low of $122.86 and a fifty-two week high of $179.21.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, December 9th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Casey’s General Stores Inc will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 31st.

CASY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $170.00 to $165.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $172.30.

About Casey’s General Stores

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. The company's stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverage and tobacco products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; school supplies, housewares, and pet supplies; and other nonfood items.

Featured Story: Profit Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Casey's General Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casey's General Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.