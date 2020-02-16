Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 1,320 Shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund trimmed its position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,652 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,320 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $2,130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 6.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,601,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,212,401,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260,064 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 5.1% during the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 25,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,928,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 13.2% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 16,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,853,000 after acquiring an additional 1,897 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 207.0% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 27,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,174,000 after acquiring an additional 18,747 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 18.4% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 701 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. 93.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Lemuel E. Lewis acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $89.49 per share, for a total transaction of $89,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,114 shares in the company, valued at $1,978,981.86. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DLTR shares. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Dollar Tree in a report on Friday, January 24th. Atlantic Securities cut Dollar Tree from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, November 29th. BidaskClub cut Dollar Tree from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Dollar Tree in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Dollar Tree from $127.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.91.

Shares of DLTR stock opened at $88.68 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.67. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.37 and a 1 year high of $119.71.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.74 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Dollar Tree Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and beauty care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Valentine's Day, Easter, Halloween, and Christmas merchandise.

