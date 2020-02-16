Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 1,646 Shares of Fortive Corp (NYSE:FTV)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund decreased its stake in shares of Fortive Corp (NYSE:FTV) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,242 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,646 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Fortive were worth $2,157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortive during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Atlantic Trust LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortive during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. S.A. Mason LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortive during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortive during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, CNB Bank boosted its stake in shares of Fortive by 71.3% during the 4th quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,076 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. 82.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fortive alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of Fortive from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on shares of Fortive in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Fortive from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Fortive in a research note on Friday, November 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Fortive from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Fortive presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.85.

NYSE:FTV opened at $77.81 on Friday. Fortive Corp has a one year low of $63.51 and a one year high of $89.48. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.46.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The technology company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Fortive Corp will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%.

About Fortive

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Professional Instrumentation segment provides test tools, and thermal imaging and calibration equipment for electrical, industrial, electronic, and calibration applications; online condition-based monitoring equipment; portable gas detection equipment, consumables, and software as a service offerings; subscription-based technical, analytical, and compliance services; and software, data analytics, and services for critical infrastructure in utility, industrial, energy, construction, public safety, mining, and healthcare applications.

Further Reading: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortive Corp (NYSE:FTV).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.