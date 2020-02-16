Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 2,084 Shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lessened its stake in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,222 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,084 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $2,220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WSM. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in Williams-Sonoma by 159.9% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 397,219 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,003,000 after purchasing an additional 244,356 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,772,596 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $505,218,000 after acquiring an additional 177,769 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Williams-Sonoma during the 4th quarter worth $12,096,000. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Williams-Sonoma during the 4th quarter worth $6,826,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in Williams-Sonoma during the 3rd quarter worth $4,507,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

WSM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.11.

Shares of WSM stock opened at $74.02 on Friday. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.14 and a 12-month high of $77.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $73.63 and a 200-day moving average of $69.28.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.02. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 33.81%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 24th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 23rd. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.05%.

In related news, CEO Laura Alber sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.70, for a total value of $1,045,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 399,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,847,310.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It operates through two segments, E-commerce and Retail. The company offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, including cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, bathroom accessories, rugs, curtains, lighting, tabletop, outdoor, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

