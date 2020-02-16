Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 3,214 Shares of CDK Global Inc (NASDAQ:CDK)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lessened its holdings in CDK Global Inc (NASDAQ:CDK) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,612 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,214 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in CDK Global were worth $2,549,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in CDK Global by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 26,815 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in CDK Global by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,995,613 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $741,383,000 after acquiring an additional 1,313,730 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in CDK Global by 150.8% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 60,781 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,923,000 after acquiring an additional 36,546 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in CDK Global by 298.5% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 10,125 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 7,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in CDK Global by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 27,070 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after acquiring an additional 1,502 shares during the last quarter. 81.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CDK opened at $52.10 on Friday. CDK Global Inc has a 12-month low of $41.50 and a 12-month high of $63.90. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.61.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The software maker reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80. The firm had revenue of $499.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $493.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. CDK Global’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that CDK Global Inc will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CDK. Morgan Stanley began coverage on CDK Global in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine raised CDK Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Co raised CDK Global from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised CDK Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded CDK Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. CDK Global currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.50.

In related news, General Counsel Lee J. Brunz sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.23, for a total transaction of $56,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 40,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,281,194.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CDK Global, Inc provides software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail Solutions North America, Advertising North America, and CDK International segments. The company offers Dealer Management System (DMS), a portfolio of layered software applications and services for automotive retailers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), consumers, and other industry participants manage the acquisition, sale, financing, insuring, parts supply, and repair and maintenance of vehicles.

