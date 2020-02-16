Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 4,298 Shares of Cousins Properties Inc (NYSE:CUZ)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lessened its stake in Cousins Properties Inc (NYSE:CUZ) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 55,692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,298 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Cousins Properties were worth $2,295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 243.7% in the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cousins Properties in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Cousins Properties by 540.4% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Cousins Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank bought a new position in Cousins Properties during the third quarter worth about $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Cousins Properties alerts:

Shares of CUZ opened at $42.63 on Friday. Cousins Properties Inc has a 12 month low of $32.89 and a 12 month high of $42.74. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $41.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.42.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $194.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.76 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cousins Properties Inc will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus set a $42.00 price target on shares of Cousins Properties and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cousins Properties from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cousins Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cousins Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cousins Properties presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.75.

About Cousins Properties

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office towers located in high-growth Sun Belt markets. Founded in 1958, Cousins creates shareholder value through its extensive expertise in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of high-quality real estate assets.

Further Reading: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for Cousins Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cousins Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.