Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 4,896 Shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund decreased its position in shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 13.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,137 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,896 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Cerner were worth $2,285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CERN. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Cerner during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,620,000. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Cerner during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,774,000. PGGM Investments purchased a new stake in Cerner during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,498,000. Starboard Value LP grew its holdings in Cerner by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 3,325,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,665,000 after buying an additional 325,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its holdings in Cerner by 205.5% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 333,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,509,000 after buying an additional 224,624 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.85% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Marc G. Naughton sold 176,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.15, for a total value of $13,930,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 154,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,260,176.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Randy D. Sims sold 188,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $15,102,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 513,617 shares of company stock valued at $39,627,013. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CERN stock opened at $77.07 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $74.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.60. Cerner Co. has a fifty-two week low of $54.22 and a fifty-two week high of $80.90.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Cerner Co. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Cerner and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Cowen set a $66.00 price objective on shares of Cerner and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Cerner from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cerner in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Cerner from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Cerner presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.71.

Cerner Corporation provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

