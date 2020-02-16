Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Trims Stock Holdings in Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:HIG)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund decreased its holdings in Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:HIG) by 50.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,840 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 39,754 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $2,360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of HIG. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Hartford Financial Services Group by 14.3% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,199,437 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $72,698,000 after acquiring an additional 150,178 shares in the last quarter. Boston Advisors LLC grew its stake in Hartford Financial Services Group by 1.9% during the third quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 10,865 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $659,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Hartford Financial Services Group by 5.5% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,495,240 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $211,846,000 after acquiring an additional 183,437 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. grew its stake in Hartford Financial Services Group by 263.2% during the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 813,621 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $49,444,000 after acquiring an additional 589,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Hartford Financial Services Group by 0.4% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,962,863 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $118,969,000 after acquiring an additional 8,233 shares in the last quarter. 90.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on HIG. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hartford Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Hartford Financial Services Group to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on shares of Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of Hartford Financial Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Hartford Financial Services Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $70.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.00.

Shares of Hartford Financial Services Group stock opened at $59.10 on Friday. Hartford Financial Services Group Inc has a 1 year low of $47.50 and a 1 year high of $62.75. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.66.

Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Hartford Financial Services Group Inc will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.325 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This is a positive change from Hartford Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, marine, livestock, liability, and umbrella coverages; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages.

