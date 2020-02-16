Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Trims Stock Holdings in Lumentum Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LITE)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund decreased its holdings in Lumentum Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LITE) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,189 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,199 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Lumentum were worth $2,315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Robecosam AG purchased a new position in Lumentum during the third quarter valued at approximately $11,614,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Lumentum by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 840,830 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,710,000 after purchasing an additional 160,464 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new stake in Lumentum during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,892,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management bought a new stake in Lumentum during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,751,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Lumentum by 10.3% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 910,174 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,749,000 after purchasing an additional 84,774 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Judy G. Hamel sold 3,113 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $249,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 43,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,502,240. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Wajid Ali sold 8,862 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.30, for a total transaction of $676,170.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 151,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,536,331.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 71,202 shares of company stock valued at $5,061,171 over the last quarter. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of LITE opened at $87.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $81.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.57. Lumentum Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $40.28 and a fifty-two week high of $93.23.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $457.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $452.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Lumentum Holdings Inc will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on LITE shares. MKM Partners lifted their target price on shares of Lumentum from $75.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Northland Securities lifted their target price on shares of Lumentum from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on shares of Lumentum in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “positive” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Lumentum from to in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 target price (up from $77.00) on shares of Lumentum in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.84.

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Optical Communications and Commercial Lasers. The Optical Communications segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and text data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

