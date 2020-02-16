Orthofix Medical Inc (NASDAQ:OFIX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Orthofix Medical Inc (NASDAQ:OFIX) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $48.00.

OFIX has been the subject of several research reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Orthofix Medical from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of Orthofix Medical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $71.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Orthofix Medical from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st.

Get Orthofix Medical alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Orthofix Medical by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 28,159 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,493,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in Orthofix Medical by 246.0% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 557 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Orthofix Medical during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Orthofix Medical by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 150,544 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $6,952,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Orthofix Medical by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 42,113 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,945,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. 94.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ OFIX opened at $43.86 on Friday. Orthofix Medical has a 52-week low of $39.75 and a 52-week high of $74.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $45.38 and a 200-day moving average of $48.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $832.70 million, a PE ratio of -26.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Orthofix Medical Company Profile

Orthofix Medical Inc, a medical device company, provides musculoskeletal healing products and therapies worldwide. It operates through four segments: Bone Growth Therapies, Spinal Implants, Biologics, and Orthofix Extremities. The Bone Growth Therapies segment manufactures, distributes, and provides support services for bone growth stimulator devices that enhance bone fusion and are indicated as treatment to enhance fusion success rates in cervical and lumbar spine, as well as a therapeutic treatment for non-spinal appendicular fractures.

See Also: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for Orthofix Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orthofix Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.