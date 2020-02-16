Ovid Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:OVID) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.43 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Ovid Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:OVID) will announce ($0.43) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Ovid Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.48) to ($0.35). Ovid Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.52) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 17.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, March 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ovid Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.64) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.70) to ($1.56). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($1.81) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.25) to ($0.94). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Ovid Therapeutics.

OVID has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ovid Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ovid Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 11th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ovid Therapeutics in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Ovid Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.13.

Ovid Therapeutics stock opened at $3.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.78, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Ovid Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.53 and a 52 week high of $5.24. The company has a market capitalization of $197.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.18 and a beta of 2.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.00.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OVID. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ovid Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,652,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ovid Therapeutics by 33,645.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 501,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,081,000 after buying an additional 499,976 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Ovid Therapeutics by 84.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,084,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,502,000 after buying an additional 497,984 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ovid Therapeutics by 67.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,097,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,030,000 after buying an additional 443,490 shares during the period. Finally, Ikarian Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ovid Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,453,000. 17.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ovid Therapeutics

Ovid Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops impactful medicines for patients and families with neurological disorders in the United States. The company is developing OV101, a drug candidate, which has completed Phase II clinical trial for adults with angelman syndrome; and Phase I clinical trial for adolescents with angelman syndrome or fragile X syndrome.

