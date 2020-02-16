Pagegroup PLC (LON:PAGE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Pagegroup PLC (LON:PAGE) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 526.88 ($6.93).

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PAGE shares. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Pagegroup to a “sector performer” rating and cut their price target for the company from GBX 550 ($7.23) to GBX 530 ($6.97) in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Investec began coverage on Pagegroup in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 530 ($6.97) price objective for the company. HSBC boosted their price objective on Pagegroup from GBX 500 ($6.58) to GBX 625 ($8.22) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Pagegroup to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from GBX 540 ($7.10) to GBX 555 ($7.30) in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Pagegroup from GBX 500 ($6.58) to GBX 450 ($5.92) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd.

In related news, insider Kelvin Stagg sold 3,684 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 464 ($6.10), for a total transaction of £17,093.76 ($22,485.87).

Shares of LON PAGE opened at GBX 455 ($5.99) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.44, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.96. Pagegroup has a 52-week low of GBX 354.50 ($4.66) and a 52-week high of GBX 549.50 ($7.23). The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 483.39 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 460.32. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.46.

PageGroup plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides recruitment consultancy and support services in Latin America and Asia. It offers recruitment services for executive, professional, clerical, and general staffing on a permanent, temporary, contract, and interim basis. The company provides its services under the Page Executive, Michael Page, Page Personnel, Page Outsourcing, Page Assessment, Page Consulting, and Page Talent brands.

