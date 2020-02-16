Palladium Partners LLC Sells 202 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Palladium Partners LLC cut its position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,936 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 202 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for 2.2% of Palladium Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Palladium Partners LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $34,739,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. BigSur Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. 33.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $1,518.73 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1,435.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,297.32. Alphabet Inc has a 1-year low of $1,027.03 and a 1-year high of $1,529.88.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. The company had revenue of $37.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $12.77 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 54.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GOOGL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Aegis upped their price target on Alphabet from $1,425.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Alphabet from $1,450.00 to $1,560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,322.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,700.00 price target (up previously from $1,500.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cleveland Research initiated coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $1,423.00 price target on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,521.84.

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

