Palomar Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PLMR) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Palomar Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PLMR) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 875,800 shares, a drop of 5.5% from the January 15th total of 927,000 shares. Approximately 4.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 293,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days.

In related news, Director George L. Estes III sold 17,000 shares of Palomar stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.29, for a total value of $803,930.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $390,000.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Vi Gp Aiv Ltd. Genstar sold 4,233,000 shares of Palomar stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.29, for a total value of $200,178,570.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,100,000 shares of company stock worth $241,546,950 in the last three months.

Get Palomar alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Blackstone Group Inc increased its position in Palomar by 54.1% during the fourth quarter. Blackstone Group Inc now owns 285,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,394,000 after buying an additional 100,085 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in Palomar by 6,951.7% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 10,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 10,497 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Palomar by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 210,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,653,000 after buying an additional 16,453 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its position in Palomar by 352.4% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 37,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,894,000 after buying an additional 29,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in Palomar by 153.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after buying an additional 7,638 shares during the last quarter. 53.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PLMR opened at $57.83 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.86. Palomar has a 52-week low of $18.06 and a 52-week high of $60.06.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on Palomar to $50.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Palomar in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Palomar from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Palomar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Palomar presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.67.

Palomar Company Profile

There is no company description available for Palomar Holdings Inc

Recommended Story: What member countries make up the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for Palomar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palomar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.