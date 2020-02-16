Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PARR) Shares Bought by Globeflex Capital L P

Globeflex Capital L P increased its holdings in Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PARR) by 48.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 98,540 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 32,001 shares during the quarter. Globeflex Capital L P owned about 0.19% of Par Pacific worth $2,290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Par Pacific by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,443,835 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $55,866,000 after purchasing an additional 19,804 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Par Pacific by 701.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,475 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 7,418 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Par Pacific by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 90,504 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,069,000 after purchasing an additional 11,031 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Par Pacific by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 55,196 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,262,000 after purchasing an additional 2,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Par Pacific by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 42,845 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $979,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.57% of the company’s stock.

NYSEAMERICAN PARR opened at $20.31 on Friday. Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $16.04 and a one year high of $25.69.

Several equities research analysts have commented on PARR shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Par Pacific in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on Par Pacific in a research report on Friday, November 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Par Pacific from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

In other Par Pacific news, Director Robert S. Silberman sold 66,972 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.08, for a total value of $1,679,657.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 76,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,907,459.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc owns, manages, and maintains interests in energy and infrastructure businesses. It operates through three segments: Refining, Retail, and Logistics. The Refining segment operates a refinery that produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, and other associated refined products.

