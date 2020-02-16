Paragon Capital Management LLC Has $13.80 Million Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Paragon Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,488 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 4,119 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for approximately 7.5% of Paragon Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Paragon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $13,797,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MSFT. Field & Main Bank boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 15,805 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,493,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 12,684 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,000,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 77,078 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $12,118,000 after purchasing an additional 10,567 shares during the period. Bernicke Wealth Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Bernicke Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 8,509 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Finally, WJ Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at $340,000. 71.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MSFT opened at $185.35 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $106.29 and a fifty-two week high of $190.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $167.51 and a 200-day moving average of $148.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.77. The company has a market capitalization of $1,397.31 billion, a PE ratio of 32.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.15.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.19. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.41% and a net margin of 33.02%. The company had revenue of $36.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.68 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 19th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.95%.

In related news, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total value of $5,250,350.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,364,074.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total value of $3,231,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 582,510 shares in the company, valued at $104,589,670.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MSFT shares. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on Microsoft from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Nomura increased their price objective on Microsoft from $161.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. UBS Group increased their price objective on Microsoft from $162.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective (up from $180.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Microsoft has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.06.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

