Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.00.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BTU. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Peabody Energy in a report on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Peabody Energy from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Peabody Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Peabody Energy to $14.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 30th.

Get Peabody Energy alerts:

In related news, CEO Glenn L. Kellow sold 2,921 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.86, for a total value of $28,801.06. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 821,343 shares in the company, valued at $8,098,441.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders sold 11,205 shares of company stock worth $100,422 over the last 90 days. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BTU. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Peabody Energy in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in Peabody Energy by 79.4% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 9,620 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 4,259 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Peabody Energy by 54.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,440 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 3,681 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Peabody Energy in the fourth quarter worth $97,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Peabody Energy during the fourth quarter worth $152,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BTU stock opened at $7.45 on Friday. Peabody Energy has a 1 year low of $6.45 and a 1 year high of $32.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.42 and its 200-day moving average is $12.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $797.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.20 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The coal producer reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.97) by $0.76. Peabody Energy had a negative net margin of 4.57% and a positive return on equity of 1.83%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.97 earnings per share. Peabody Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Peabody Energy will post -1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Peabody Energy Company Profile

Peabody Energy Corp. engages in the business of coal mining. It operates through the following segments: Powder River Basin Mining, Midwestern U.S. Mining, Western U.S. Mining, Seaborne Metallurgical Mining, Seaborne Thermal Mining, and Corporate and Other. The Powder River Basin Mining segment consists of its mines in Wyoming.

Further Reading: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for Peabody Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peabody Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.