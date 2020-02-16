Penn National Gaming, Inc (NASDAQ:PENN) Shares Acquired by Aviance Capital Partners LLC

Aviance Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Penn National Gaming, Inc (NASDAQ:PENN) by 12.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 103,854 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,113 shares during the quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Penn National Gaming worth $2,655,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Penn National Gaming by 0.3% during the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,323,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,893,000 after acquiring an additional 11,556 shares during the period. SG Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Penn National Gaming by 30.3% during the third quarter. SG Capital Management LLC now owns 1,032,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,231,000 after acquiring an additional 239,962 shares during the period. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Penn National Gaming by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 800,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,458,000 after acquiring an additional 133,165 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Penn National Gaming by 114.9% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 492,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,577,000 after acquiring an additional 263,078 shares during the period. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Penn National Gaming during the fourth quarter worth about $9,590,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Penn National Gaming alerts:

NASDAQ PENN opened at $36.87 on Friday. Penn National Gaming, Inc has a 52 week low of $16.72 and a 52 week high of $38.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.75. The stock has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.70.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.33. Penn National Gaming had a net margin of 0.83% and a return on equity of 2.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.37) EPS. Penn National Gaming’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Penn National Gaming, Inc will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PENN has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Penn National Gaming from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Penn National Gaming from to in a research note on Friday, February 7th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Penn National Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Penn National Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Penn National Gaming in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Penn National Gaming presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.43.

Penn National Gaming Company Profile

Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities, and operates video gaming terminals with a focus on slot machine entertainment. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest. As of December 31, 2018, it owned, managed, or had ownership interests in 40 facilities in 18 jurisdictions.

See Also: Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Penn National Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penn National Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.