Pentair PLC (NYSE:PNR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.50 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Pentair PLC (NYSE:PNR) will post $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Pentair’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.49 and the highest is $0.50. Pentair posted earnings per share of $0.43 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 16.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Pentair will report full-year earnings of $2.56 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.51 to $2.75. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.64 to $2.89. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Pentair.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $755.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $754.02 million. Pentair had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 21.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share.

PNR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley set a $43.00 price target on shares of Pentair and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Pentair in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Pentair from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Pentair from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Pentair in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pentair currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.20.

Shares of NYSE:PNR opened at $44.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.23. The firm has a market cap of $7.44 billion, a PE ratio of 21.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.23. Pentair has a 12-month low of $34.50 and a 12-month high of $47.43.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 24th were issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 23rd. This is an increase from Pentair’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Pentair’s payout ratio is currently 31.93%.

In other Pentair news, Director T Michael Glenn sold 6,116 shares of Pentair stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.23, for a total value of $270,510.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,092,569.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Pentair by 6.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,977,057 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $414,933,000 after purchasing an additional 657,261 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Pentair by 29.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 323,831 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,241,000 after acquiring an additional 74,041 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Pentair by 25.0% during the third quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 1,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Pentair by 3.7% during the third quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 161,340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,099,000 after acquiring an additional 5,696 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Pentair during the third quarter valued at $272,000. 84.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aquatic Systems, Filtration Solutions, and Flow Technologies. The Aquatic Systems segment manufactures and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, pool repair, renovation, service and construction, and aquaculture solution applications.

