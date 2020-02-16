Penumbra Inc (NYSE:PEN) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Penumbra Inc (NYSE:PEN) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $191.40.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Penumbra from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price (up from $175.00) on shares of Penumbra in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $192.00 target price on shares of Penumbra in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Penumbra from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Penumbra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th.

Get Penumbra alerts:

In other news, insider Coyne David 232,369 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. Also, insider Arani Bose sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.30, for a total transaction of $1,853,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,282 shares of company stock valued at $7,832,893 over the last ninety days. 9.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great Point Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Penumbra during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,347,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Penumbra by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,688,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,233,000 after buying an additional 167,084 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Penumbra by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Penumbra by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 9,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,561,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Penumbra by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 50,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,808,000 after buying an additional 603 shares during the period. 95.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Penumbra stock opened at $190.44 on Friday. Penumbra has a 1 year low of $122.40 and a 1 year high of $191.66. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $169.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $158.00.

Penumbra Company Profile

Penumbra, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, Japan, and internationally. The company offers neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, DDC, and PX SLIM brands; aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the ACE and the 3D Revascularization Device brands.

Further Reading: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Penumbra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penumbra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.