PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Stake Reduced by Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC

Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 16.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,982 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,349 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo comprises approximately 0.8% of Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,008,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in PepsiCo by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 102,361,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,422,659,000 after acquiring an additional 1,413,723 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in PepsiCo by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 66,734,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,149,344,000 after acquiring an additional 890,014 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in PepsiCo by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 9,537,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,303,480,000 after acquiring an additional 56,541 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in PepsiCo by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,733,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,536,000 after acquiring an additional 115,013 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in PepsiCo by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 5,678,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,520,000 after acquiring an additional 112,107 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.35% of the company’s stock.

PEP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on PepsiCo to and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lowered PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Cfra boosted their price target on PepsiCo from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Sunday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. PepsiCo has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $137.95.

Shares of PepsiCo stock opened at $146.99 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $140.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $136.19. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $114.11 and a fifty-two week high of $147.15.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $20.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.24 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.49 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a $0.955 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

