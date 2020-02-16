Phibro Animal Health Corp (NASDAQ:PAHC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Phibro Animal Health Corp (NASDAQ:PAHC) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.20.

A number of analysts have recently commented on PAHC shares. Barclays raised shares of Phibro Animal Health from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Gabelli lowered shares of Phibro Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. G.Research lowered shares of Phibro Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Phibro Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Phibro Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th.

Shares of PAHC opened at $27.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 3.03. Phibro Animal Health has a twelve month low of $20.00 and a twelve month high of $36.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.67. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.79, a PEG ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 0.78.

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.06. Phibro Animal Health had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 23.94%. The firm had revenue of $214.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Phibro Animal Health will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 3rd. Phibro Animal Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.37%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PAHC. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Phibro Animal Health during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Phibro Animal Health by 74.5% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Phibro Animal Health by 121.1% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Phibro Animal Health by 3,661.9% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Phibro Animal Health during the fourth quarter worth $74,000. 50.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Phibro Animal Health

Phibro Animal Health Corporation operates as a diversified animal health and mineral nutrition company primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The company develops, manufactures, and markets products for a range of food animals, including poultry, swine, beef and dairy cattle, and aquaculture.

