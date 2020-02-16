Ping Identity Holding Corp (NYSE:PING) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Ping Identity Holding Corp (NYSE:PING) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.27.

A number of research firms recently commented on PING. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Ping Identity from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $24.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Ping Identity to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Ping Identity from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Ping Identity from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Ping Identity from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th.

Shares of NYSE:PING opened at $25.83 on Friday. Ping Identity has a 52 week low of $15.22 and a 52 week high of $28.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.15.

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $61.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.12 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ping Identity will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PING. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Ping Identity during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Ping Identity during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Ping Identity during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in Ping Identity during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Ping Identity during the 4th quarter worth $68,000. 96.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ping Identity

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, provides intelligent identity solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates an Intelligent Identity platform, which offers secure access to any service, application, or application programming interface (API) to customers, employees, partners, and the Internet of Things.

