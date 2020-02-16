Playa Hotels & Resorts NV (NASDAQ:PLYA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts NV (NASDAQ:PLYA) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.00.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PLYA shares. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts in a report on Sunday, December 15th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 29th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th.

In other Playa Hotels & Resorts news, CAO Brandon B. Buhler sold 6,169 shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.58, for a total value of $46,761.02. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 81,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $618,497.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Brandon B. Buhler sold 8,437 shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.62, for a total transaction of $64,289.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 71,150 shares in the company, valued at $542,163. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 47,847 shares of company stock worth $362,697. 3.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PLYA. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 52.4% in the 4th quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 3,297,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,699,000 after buying an additional 1,133,561 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,113,000. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 107.3% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 681,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,725,000 after buying an additional 352,807 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 354.7% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 386,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,027,000 after acquiring an additional 301,500 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,383,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,625,000 after acquiring an additional 182,197 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.12% of the company’s stock.

PLYA opened at $7.18 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $919.69 million, a PE ratio of 22.44 and a beta of 0.37. Playa Hotels & Resorts has a twelve month low of $6.35 and a twelve month high of $8.95.

Playa Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. owns, operates, and develops all-inclusive resorts in prime beachfront locations in various vacation destinations in Mexico and the Caribbean. The company operates under eight brand names. As of February 28, 2019, it owned a portfolio consisting of 21 resorts comprising 7,908 rooms located in Mexico, Jamaica, and the Dominican Republic.

