Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII) Shares Sold by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lowered its position in shares of Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII) by 7.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,743 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,836 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Polaris Industries were worth $2,211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Polaris Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Polaris Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in Polaris Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in Polaris Industries by 31.4% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Polaris Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Polaris Industries alerts:

In related news, Director Annette K. Clayton sold 38,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.50, for a total value of $3,646,755.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Stephen L. Eastman sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.08, for a total value of $743,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,678 shares in the company, valued at $2,048,776.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Polaris Industries stock opened at $93.90 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.94. Polaris Industries Inc. has a twelve month low of $77.05 and a twelve month high of $104.37.

Polaris Industries (NYSE:PII) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.83 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Polaris Industries Inc. will post 6.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a $0.62 dividend. This is a boost from Polaris Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th.

Several analysts have issued reports on PII shares. Raymond James upped their price objective on Polaris Industries from $117.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. ValuEngine upgraded Polaris Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Polaris Industries from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on Polaris Industries from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Wedbush cut Polaris Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.23.

About Polaris Industries

Polaris Industries Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bike conversion kit systems; motorcycles; low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles; and boats.

See Also: Put Option

Receive News & Ratings for Polaris Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polaris Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.