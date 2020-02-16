Popular Inc (NASDAQ:BPOP) Shares Acquired by Hancock Whitney Corp

Hancock Whitney Corp raised its holdings in shares of Popular Inc (NASDAQ:BPOP) by 65.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,535 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,845 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Popular were worth $1,617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Popular by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,539,732 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $90,443,000 after purchasing an additional 7,394 shares in the last quarter. Raging Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Popular by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raging Capital Management LLC now owns 614,225 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,217,000 after purchasing an additional 85,125 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Popular by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 581,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,437,000 after purchasing an additional 32,595 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Popular by 19,714.2% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 568,811 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,761,000 after purchasing an additional 571,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Popular by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 565,217 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,567,000 after purchasing an additional 23,727 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Popular alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BPOP. BidaskClub lowered shares of Popular from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of Popular from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Popular from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price on shares of Popular in a report on Tuesday, January 14th.

NASDAQ:BPOP opened at $55.75 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $58.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.74. Popular Inc has a 1-year low of $49.23 and a 1-year high of $61.46.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $619.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $568.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. Analysts expect that Popular Inc will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Javier D. Ferrer sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.20, for a total value of $358,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Popular

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products. It also offers commercial and industrial loans; commercial real estate loans; residential mortgage loans; consumer loans, including personal loans, credit cards, automobile loans, home equity lines of credit, and other loans to individual borrowers; construction loans; and lease financing comprising automobile loans/leases.

See Also: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BPOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Popular Inc (NASDAQ:BPOP).

Receive News & Ratings for Popular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Popular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.