Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PTLA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $28.96 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PTLA) to report sales of $28.96 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Portola Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $29.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $28.91 million. Portola Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $15.30 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 89.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Portola Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $116.26 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $116.22 million to $116.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $192.22 million, with estimates ranging from $165.35 million to $230.88 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Portola Pharmaceuticals.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, November 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.38.

PTLA opened at $13.65 on Friday. Portola Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $12.62 and a fifty-two week high of $37.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 5.85 and a current ratio of 5.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.29 and a beta of 2.12.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTLA. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in Portola Pharmaceuticals by 581.7% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 864,456 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,643,000 after acquiring an additional 737,656 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in Portola Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $14,981,000. Tamarack Advisers LP boosted its position in Portola Pharmaceuticals by 80.2% during the third quarter. Tamarack Advisers LP now owns 1,000,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,820,000 after acquiring an additional 445,000 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Portola Pharmaceuticals by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 7,249,072 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $173,108,000 after acquiring an additional 390,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC acquired a new position in Portola Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $6,579,000.

Portola Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel therapeutics in the areas of thrombosis and other hematologic disorders and inflammation in the United States. The company offers Andexxa, an antidote for patients treated with rivaroxaban and apixaban when reversal of anticoagulation is needed due to life-threatening or uncontrolled bleeding; and Bevyxxa (betrixaban), an oral, once-daily Factor Xa inhibitor for the prevention of venous thromboembolism in adult patients hospitalized for an acute medical illness.

