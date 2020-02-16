PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,067,982 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,527 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of PPL worth $38,319,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barnett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in PPL during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its holdings in PPL by 100.0% during the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in PPL during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. acquired a new stake in PPL during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in PPL during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. 70.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get PPL alerts:

Shares of PPL stock opened at $35.37 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.98. PPL Corp has a 12 month low of $28.55 and a 12 month high of $36.83.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The utilities provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. The business’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PPL Corp will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on PPL shares. Cfra raised their price objective on shares of PPL from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of PPL from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Macquarie raised shares of PPL from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $27.00 to $32.50 in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 target price (up from $34.00) on shares of PPL in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of PPL from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.88.

In other PPL news, CEO William H. Spence sold 388,968 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.32, for a total value of $13,349,381.76. Also, COO Vincent Sorgi sold 13,696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.04, for a total transaction of $466,211.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 30,976 shares in the company, valued at $1,054,423.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

PPL Profile

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 414,000 electric and 328,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 527,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in 5 counties in southwestern Virginia.

Read More: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL).

Receive News & Ratings for PPL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.