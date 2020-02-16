Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) Shares Sold by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund decreased its position in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,131 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Primerica were worth $2,140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PRI. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Primerica during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Primerica by 20.0% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Primerica during the third quarter valued at $201,000. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Primerica during the third quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Opus Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Primerica during the fourth quarter valued at $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PRI stock opened at $136.84 on Friday. Primerica, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $108.75 and a fifty-two week high of $138.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $126.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.66.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $530.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $526.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.01 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Primerica, Inc. will post 9.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Primerica declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, February 11th that permits the company to repurchase $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This is a positive change from Primerica’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st.

In other Primerica news, President Peter W. Schneider sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.84, for a total value of $401,520.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 26,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,585,573.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Alison S. Rand sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.01, for a total value of $268,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,337 shares in the company, valued at $2,055,311.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine lowered Primerica from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. William Blair raised Primerica from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Primerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $153.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Primerica currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.33.

Primerica Profile

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. It underwrites individual term life insurance products.

