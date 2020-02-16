Principal Financial Group Inc. Acquires 19,961 Shares of Caesars Entertainment Co. (NASDAQ:CZR)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment Co. (NASDAQ:CZR) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,408,453 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,961 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.35% of Caesars Entertainment worth $32,755,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 74.9% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares in the last quarter. Ibex Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the third quarter valued at about $181,000. Weaver Consulting Group purchased a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the third quarter valued at about $230,000. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 26.6% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 19,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 4,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 46.8% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 21,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 6,819 shares in the last quarter.

In other Caesars Entertainment news, Director Thomas M. Benninger sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.10, for a total transaction of $117,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,960 shares in the company, valued at $379,376. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Richard D. Broome sold 118,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.02, for a total value of $1,545,057.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 133,273 shares of company stock valued at $1,736,271. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CZR has been the subject of several recent research reports. BidaskClub lowered Caesars Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Caesars Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. UBS Group lifted their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $12.00 to $13.75 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Caesars Entertainment from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.36.

CZR opened at $14.59 on Friday. Caesars Entertainment Co. has a 12 month low of $8.00 and a 12 month high of $14.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.75 and a 200 day moving average of $12.59.

About Caesars Entertainment

Caesars Entertainment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides casino-entertainment and hospitality services in the United States and internationally. The company operates 39,000 slot machines and 2,700 table games, as well as other games comprising keno, poker, and race and sports books; and approximately 180 buffets, restaurants, bars, nightclubs, and lounges located throughout its casinos, as well as banquets and room service.

