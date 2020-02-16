Principal Financial Group Inc. Boosts Stake in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,170,796 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 30,123 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.46% of Gentex worth $33,929,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GNTX. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Gentex by 10,924.9% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 954,649 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $27,559,000 after buying an additional 945,990 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in Gentex by 1,258.6% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 1,004,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $29,096,000 after buying an additional 930,100 shares in the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S grew its position in Gentex by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 5,007,037 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $145,103,000 after buying an additional 513,292 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Gentex during the third quarter worth about $10,338,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Gentex by 397.3% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 458,316 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $12,623,000 after buying an additional 366,147 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Gentex alerts:

In other news, Director James H. Wallace sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.06, for a total value of $360,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,016,118.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GNTX stock opened at $30.40 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $30.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.29. Gentex Co. has a 12-month low of $19.82 and a 12-month high of $31.27.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The auto parts company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $443.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $445.94 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Gentex Co. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 8th were paid a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 7th.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine lowered Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. BidaskClub lowered Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Guggenheim set a $31.00 price target on Gentex and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.33.

Gentex Company Profile

Gentex Corporation provides digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products worldwide. It designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, tier one automotive mirror manufacturers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

Featured Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Gentex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gentex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.