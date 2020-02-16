Principal Financial Group Inc. Boosts Stake in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 174,832 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 552 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.44% of Pool worth $37,131,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Pool by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,022 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $994,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Pool by 15,800.0% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 954 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 948 shares during the period. Oakbrook Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Pool in the 3rd quarter valued at about $272,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Pool by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,449 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Pool in the 3rd quarter valued at about $406,000. 93.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 15,274 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.53, for a total value of $3,230,909.22. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 63,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,334,428.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of POOL opened at $233.55 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $219.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $206.21. Pool Co. has a fifty-two week low of $148.90 and a fifty-two week high of $233.93.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The specialty retailer reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $582.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $581.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. Pool’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Pool Co. will post 6.58 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on POOL shares. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Pool in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $227.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub raised shares of Pool from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $228.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pool has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $219.20.

Pool Company Profile

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also provides irrigation and landscape products. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Covington, LA.

