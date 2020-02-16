Principal Financial Group Inc. Buys 3,538 Shares of Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 398,702 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,538 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.67% of Kirby worth $35,696,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Kirby by 5.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,962 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $945,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Lathrop Investment Management Corp grew its stake in Kirby by 1.4% in the third quarter. Lathrop Investment Management Corp now owns 168,357 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $13,832,000 after purchasing an additional 2,255 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Kirby by 7.9% in the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 3,688 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Kirby by 8.8% in the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 17,400 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,430,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in shares of Kirby in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,498,000. 95.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut Kirby from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Bank of America cut Kirby from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 31st. TheStreet raised Kirby from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Seaport Global Securities raised Kirby from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Cfra cut their price objective on Kirby from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.29.

KEX opened at $74.22 on Friday. Kirby Co. has a 12-month low of $69.71 and a 12-month high of $92.30. The business has a 50 day moving average of $83.84 and a 200-day moving average of $81.03.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The shipping company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $655.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $651.81 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Kirby Co. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Scott P. Miller sold 564 shares of Kirby stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.79, for a total transaction of $42,181.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Kim B. Clarke sold 3,844 shares of Kirby stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $326,740.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $284,155. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation services and towing vessels transporting bulk liquid products, as well as operates tank barges throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

