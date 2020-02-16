Principal Financial Group Inc. Cuts Holdings in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 341,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,495 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of Dollar Tree worth $32,133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Equitec Specialists LLC purchased a new stake in Dollar Tree during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Dollar Tree by 120.7% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Dollar Tree during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Dollar Tree by 35.8% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Dollar Tree by 80.5% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Dollar Tree alerts:

Shares of Dollar Tree stock opened at $88.68 on Friday. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a one year low of $85.37 and a one year high of $119.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $90.06 and its 200 day moving average is $100.67.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on DLTR shares. Telsey Advisory Group downgraded Dollar Tree from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $117.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Dollar Tree from $120.00 to $103.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Gordon Haskett downgraded Dollar Tree from an “accumulate” rating to a “reduce” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $106.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Dollar Tree from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Dollar Tree from $127.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.91.

In related news, Director Lemuel E. Lewis bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $89.49 per share, with a total value of $89,490.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 22,114 shares in the company, valued at $1,978,981.86. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and beauty care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Valentine's Day, Easter, Halloween, and Christmas merchandise.

See Also: Google Finance Portfolio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.