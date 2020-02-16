Principal Financial Group Inc. Grows Position in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) by 3,126.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 477,287 shares of the casino operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 462,494 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.06% of Las Vegas Sands worth $32,952,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management grew its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 4.8% in the third quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 3,756 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 121.2% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 365 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 7,951 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $549,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. CWH Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 0.4% during the third quarter. CWH Capital Management Inc. now owns 54,918 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $3,172,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 5,798 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.18% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Standpoint Research downgraded shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Cfra downgraded shares of Las Vegas Sands to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.92.

Shares of LVS stock opened at $68.07 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.02. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a twelve month low of $51.17 and a twelve month high of $74.29.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The casino operator reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.37 billion. Las Vegas Sands’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 18th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 17th. This is an increase from Las Vegas Sands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.64%.

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and iconic Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

