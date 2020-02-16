Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $32.52 Million Stock Holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 243,585 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,172 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.12% of Royal Caribbean Cruises worth $32,521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,601,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,406,276,000 after buying an additional 561,317 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN grew its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,015,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,063,000 after buying an additional 22,368 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 734,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,525,000 after buying an additional 151,954 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 223.4% in the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 721,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,318,000 after buying an additional 498,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 616,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,763,000 after buying an additional 28,520 shares in the last quarter. 72.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on RCL shares. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Argus raised Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Nomura reissued a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Cfra reissued a “sell” rating and set a $100.00 target price (down from $135.00) on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $127.00 in a report on Friday, January 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.15.

RCL opened at $113.16 on Friday. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd has a 52-week low of $100.47 and a 52-week high of $135.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is $126.51 and its 200-day moving average is $116.25.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.53 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd will post 9.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Richard D. Fain sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.69, for a total value of $2,393,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 773,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,536,767.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Lawrence R. Pimentel sold 10,928 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $1,311,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 58,335 shares in the company, valued at $7,000,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 70,928 shares of company stock worth $8,737,560. 13.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Royal Caribbean Cruises

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara Club Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands. The Royal Caribbean International brand provides itineraries to destinations worldwide, including Alaska, Asia, Australia, Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, the Panama Canal, and New Zealand with cruise lengths that range from 2 to 23 nights.

