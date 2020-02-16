Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $32.62 Million Stock Position in Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 221,911 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,172 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Hershey worth $32,617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hershey in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Eii Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hershey in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hershey in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hershey in the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hershey in the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 53.16% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Michele Buck sold 3,832 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.97, for a total value of $574,685.04. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 371 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.48, for a total transaction of $53,973.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,986 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,325,643.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 49,667 shares of company stock worth $7,439,835. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on HSY shares. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Hershey in a research report on Friday, January 31st. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Hershey from $147.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Hershey from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $157.00 price target on shares of Hershey in a research report on Sunday, February 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Hershey from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Hershey currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.19.

Shares of HSY opened at $160.34 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $151.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $151.14. Hershey Co has a twelve month low of $108.47 and a twelve month high of $162.20.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. Hershey’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. Analysts predict that Hershey Co will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $0.773 per share. This represents a $3.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th.

Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

