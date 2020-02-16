Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $33.07 Million Stock Holdings in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 213,365 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 4,273 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.15% of ResMed worth $33,065,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in ResMed by 342.9% in the 3rd quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 217 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ResMed in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in ResMed in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in ResMed by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 392 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of ResMed by 74.3% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 448 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. 66.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RMD opened at $176.60 on Friday. ResMed Inc. has a 52-week low of $96.81 and a 52-week high of $176.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $161.81 and its 200-day moving average is $145.25.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $736.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $723.08 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that ResMed Inc. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 13th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%.

In related news, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 1,264 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.43, for a total transaction of $200,255.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 66,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,562,686.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider James Hollingshead sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.40, for a total value of $186,480.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 93,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,479,239.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,633 shares of company stock valued at $5,781,763. 1.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on RMD. UBS Group lowered ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $174.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 31st. KeyCorp began coverage on ResMed in a report on Friday, November 22nd. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ResMed in a report on Friday, October 25th. CLSA began coverage on ResMed in a report on Monday, February 3rd. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on ResMed in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. ResMed has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.33.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep disordered breathing, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, portable oxygen concentrators, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

