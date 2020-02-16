Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $33.98 Million Position in PTC Inc (NASDAQ:PTC)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of PTC Inc (NASDAQ:PTC) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 453,722 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 8,697 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.39% of PTC worth $33,979,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cowen Prime Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PTC by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC now owns 20,250 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,517,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of PTC by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 34,694 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,365,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of PTC by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 25,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,880,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its stake in PTC by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 19,230 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of Omaha lifted its stake in PTC by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 31,068 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,118,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.28% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Kathleen Mitford sold 340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.50, for a total transaction of $26,010.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,575,288. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO James E. Heppelmann sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.65, for a total value of $1,866,250.00. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,203 shares of company stock worth $1,958,626. Company insiders own 9.91% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on PTC shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on PTC from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $104.00 target price on shares of PTC in a research note on Sunday, January 26th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of PTC in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PTC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $91.00 target price on shares of PTC in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PTC has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.57.

Shares of PTC stock opened at $87.35 on Friday. PTC Inc has a 12-month low of $62.05 and a 12-month high of $102.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $80.90 and its 200-day moving average is $72.09.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $356.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $342.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that PTC Inc will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PTC Company Profile

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx, an industrial innovation platform to develop and deploy industrial Internet of Things applications; and KEPServerEX solution to provide communications connectivity for industrial automation environments to connect, manage, monitor, and control disparate devices and software applications.

