Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $34.91 Million Position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 367,598 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 9,030 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of Aptiv worth $34,911,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Aptiv by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 9,570 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $909,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in Aptiv by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,367 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $985,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in Aptiv by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,252 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Aptiv by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,789 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Aptiv by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,535 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $906,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. 93.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Benchmark assumed coverage on Aptiv in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Aptiv from $98.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Aptiv from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Aptiv in a report on Sunday, February 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Aptiv from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $101.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.05.

In related news, SVP Vos Glen W. De sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.73, for a total transaction of $239,571.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 47,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,211,303.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP David M. Sherbin sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.38, for a total value of $513,590.00. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APTV opened at $88.32 on Friday. Aptiv PLC has a 52-week low of $63.36 and a 52-week high of $99.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $90.93 and its 200-day moving average is $89.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market cap of $23.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.94, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 2.04.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The auto parts company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.13. Aptiv had a return on equity of 32.61% and a net margin of 6.90%. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.34 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Aptiv PLC will post 4.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 5th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 4th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. Aptiv’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.33%.

Aptiv Company Profile

Aptiv PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufacturers vehicle components, and provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets worldwide. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

