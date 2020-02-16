Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $35.73 Million Position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 215,562 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,942 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.14% of Stanley Black & Decker worth $35,727,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 75.5% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,395,000 after purchasing an additional 16,069 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 5.1% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,041,248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $150,367,000 after acquiring an additional 50,448 shares during the period. Haverford Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the third quarter valued at $433,000. Andra AP fonden lifted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 16.7% during the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 29,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,246,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Finally, National Pension Service lifted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 5.5% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 197,074 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,459,000 after acquiring an additional 10,221 shares during the period. 84.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Stanley Black & Decker news, SVP Jaime A. Ramirez sold 16,108 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.93, for a total value of $2,560,044.44. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 50,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,082,544.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Jocelyn Belisle sold 206 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.72, for a total value of $32,696.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,956,858.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,647 shares of company stock worth $2,803,661 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SWK opened at $166.97 on Friday. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 1-year low of $126.37 and a 1-year high of $173.67. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $166.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $152.47.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.11 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 8.93 EPS for the current year.

Stanley Black & Decker declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, October 24th that authorizes the company to repurchase $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the industrial products company to buy up to 0.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SWK. ValuEngine lowered Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. UBS Group began coverage on Stanley Black & Decker in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lowered Stanley Black & Decker to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $161.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America raised Stanley Black & Decker from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $182.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Stanley Black & Decker currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.47.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

