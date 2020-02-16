Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $37.19 Million Position in Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 183,513 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 5,866 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.16% of Rockwell Automation worth $37,193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Elefante Mark B boosted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Elefante Mark B now owns 3,440 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $698,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Rockwell Automation by 1.4% during the third quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,226 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $696,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its position in Rockwell Automation by 2.1% during the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 3,030 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Rockwell Automation by 3.1% during the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in Rockwell Automation by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 1,542 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. 73.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on ROK. Barclays raised Rockwell Automation from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Rockwell Automation from $193.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $208.00 price target (up from $174.00) on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. G.Research cut Rockwell Automation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, HSBC cut Rockwell Automation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $192.27.

ROK opened at $200.68 on Friday. Rockwell Automation has a 12-month low of $143.91 and a 12-month high of $207.94. The business has a 50 day moving average of $201.92 and a 200-day moving average of $180.01.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.21 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation will post 8.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%.

In other news, SVP Frank C. Kulaszewicz sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.02, for a total transaction of $1,470,150.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 32,931 shares in the company, valued at $6,455,134.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Terry L. Riesterer sold 138 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.18, for a total value of $27,486.84. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $167,311.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,125 shares of company stock valued at $4,018,894. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and information solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Architecture & Software; and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment provides control platforms, including controllers, electronic operator interface devices, electronic input/output devices, communication and networking products, and industrial computers that perform multiple control disciplines and monitoring of applications, such as discrete, batch and continuous process, drives control, motion control, and machine safety control.

