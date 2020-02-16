Principal Financial Group Inc. Increases Stake in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) by 615.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 268,934 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 231,365 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.44% of Lear worth $36,897,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Lear by 0.7% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,529 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,477,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Lear by 31.2% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 272,613 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $32,141,000 after purchasing an additional 64,790 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. increased its position in Lear by 11.6% during the third quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 9,359 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC increased its position in Lear by 29.2% during the third quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC now owns 15,615 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,841,000 after purchasing an additional 3,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, World Asset Management Inc increased its position in Lear by 10.0% during the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 3,342 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

LEA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Lear from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Lear from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Lear from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Lear from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of Lear from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $147.08.

Shares of LEA opened at $122.76 on Friday. Lear Co. has a 1-year low of $105.10 and a 1-year high of $159.55. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $132.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.52.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The auto parts company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.05 earnings per share. Lear’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lear Co. will post 14.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This is a boost from Lear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%.

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment offers leather and fabric products, seat trim covers, recliner mechanisms, seat tracks and foams, seat structures and mechanisms, and headrests for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, and sport utility vehicles; and heating and cooling systems.

