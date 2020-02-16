Principal Financial Group Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Cable One Inc (NYSE:CABO)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cable One Inc (NYSE:CABO) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,022 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.39% of Cable One worth $32,779,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CABO. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cable One by 1,056.5% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 6,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,806,000 after buying an additional 5,684 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Cable One by 978.4% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,405,000 after acquiring an additional 3,904 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Cable One by 40.5% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 12,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,622,000 after acquiring an additional 3,589 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Cable One by 2.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 123,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,501,000 after acquiring an additional 2,688 shares during the period. Finally, Apexium Financial LP bought a new stake in Cable One during the fourth quarter worth $3,976,000. 81.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cable One from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,506.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 4th. B. Riley lowered Cable One from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $1,490.00 to $1,700.00 in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Cable One from $1,482.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,465.20.

Shares of Cable One stock opened at $1,774.00 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,647.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,422.63. Cable One Inc has a 12 month low of $910.95 and a 12 month high of $1,830.50.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%.

In other Cable One news, CEO Julia M. Laulis sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,703.70, for a total value of $1,277,775.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,158 shares in the company, valued at $5,380,284.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Julia M. Laulis sold 718 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,510.15, for a total value of $1,084,287.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,896 shares in the company, valued at $4,373,394.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,432 shares of company stock worth $3,893,110 over the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cable One Company Profile

Cable One, Inc owns and operates cable systems that provide data, video, and voice services. The company offers residential data services, including WiFi ONE, a Wi-Fi solution to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, which comprise weather, shopping, and religious channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive electronic programming guide with parental controls.

