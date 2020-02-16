Principal Financial Group Inc. Increases Stock Position in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,712 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 923 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.32% of Bio-Rad Laboratories worth $35,046,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,950,805 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $609,803,000 after buying an additional 22,263 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 500,852 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $166,653,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 251,204 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $83,586,000 after buying an additional 11,462 shares in the last quarter. Intermede Investment Partners Ltd raised its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 37.9% during the 3rd quarter. Intermede Investment Partners Ltd now owns 194,810 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $64,821,000 after buying an additional 53,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 182,762 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $55,867,000 after buying an additional 20,560 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.94% of the company’s stock.

Bio-Rad Laboratories stock opened at $403.63 on Friday. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 1-year low of $262.38 and a 1-year high of $404.83. The company’s 50-day moving average is $373.40 and its 200 day moving average is $351.70.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The medical research company reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.44 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $624.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $636.50 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on BIO shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $450.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $430.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $400.83.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Profile

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products and solutions for the life science research and clinical diagnostic markets in Europe, the Pacific Rim, the United States, and internationally. The company offers products and systems to separate complex chemical and biological materials, as well as to identify, analyze, and purify components.

