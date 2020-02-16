Principal Financial Group Inc. Lowers Position in Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 521,183 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 9,902 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.19% of Cadence Design Systems worth $36,149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CDNS. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 50.5% in the third quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 453 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CDNS opened at $78.76 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $72.90 and a 200 day moving average of $69.02. Cadence Design Systems Inc has a twelve month low of $51.70 and a twelve month high of $79.68.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The software maker reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $599.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $595.48 million. Cadence Design Systems’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems Inc will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP James J. Cowie sold 1,242 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.31, for a total value of $94,777.02. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 103,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,900,374.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Aneel Zaman sold 44,363 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.90, for a total transaction of $3,100,973.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 236,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,502,691. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 353,949 shares of company stock valued at $25,290,546 in the last three months. 2.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CDNS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $76.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.00.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel simulation platform; Palladium Z1, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium S1 field-programmable gate array prototyping platform.

