Principal Financial Group Inc. Lowers Stake in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its position in shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 463,893 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,421 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of Cerner worth $34,046,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Cerner by 1.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,227,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $972,413,000 after purchasing an additional 180,710 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA grew its holdings in Cerner by 2.2% in the third quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 10,425,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,681,000 after purchasing an additional 224,177 shares during the period. Starboard Value LP grew its holdings in Cerner by 10.8% in the third quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 3,325,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,665,000 after purchasing an additional 325,000 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Cerner by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,660,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,868,000 after purchasing an additional 64,701 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Cerner by 7.9% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,392,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,933,000 after purchasing an additional 101,848 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.85% of the company’s stock.

CERN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Cerner from to in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Bank of America set a $83.00 target price on shares of Cerner and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cerner in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Cerner in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays set a $70.00 target price on shares of Cerner and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cerner has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.71.

NASDAQ CERN opened at $77.07 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.60. Cerner Co. has a 52 week low of $54.22 and a 52 week high of $80.90.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cerner Co. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Donald Trigg sold 17,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.94, for a total value of $1,373,556.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Randy D. Sims sold 188,780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $15,102,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 513,617 shares of company stock worth $39,627,013. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

About Cerner

Cerner Corporation provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

